LCMC Health expands RCM partnership with Conifer

Conifer Health Solutions, a subsidiary of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, which offers revenue cycle management and care services, on Feb. 23 expanded its partnership with New Orleans-based LCMC Health to include physician accounts receivable management and COVID-19 vaccine scheduling.

Conifer currently provides patient financial counseling and eligibility and enrollment services to five of LCMC Health’s hospitals.

"Conifer helps us address revenue cycle challenges that allow us to focus on delivering the best possible care for our patients and their families," Karen Veselsky, LCMC Health’s vice president of revenue cycle said in a news release.

