Late-night TV host helps erase millions in medical debt

The host of a late-night television show raised enough money to wipe out more than $2.7 million in medical debt for people in Southwest Missouri, according to The Joplin Globe.

Jeff Houghton, who hosts The Mystery Hour with Jeff Houghton, rallied audience members to donate more than $27,000 during an event called The Great Ozarks Forgive-A-Thon. Through RIP Medical Debt, funds will be used to buy medical debt for pennies on the dollar to forgive it.



Mr. Houghton said he was inspired to help families with outstanding medical debt after seeing John Oliver, host of Last Week Tonight, forgive millions in medical debt in 2016.



