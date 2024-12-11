Labcorp finalizes acquisition of Ballad Health lab assets

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health has finalized its sale of select operating assets of its outreach laboratory services to Labcorp.

Ballad will continue to operate its inpatient and emergency department laboratories, as well as lab services for hospital-based practices, according to a Dec. 11 Labcorp news release.

The deal was first announced in September and the sides also reached a strategic collaboration. Benefits of the collaboration include:

Enhanced access to affordable high-quality laboratory services for patients and employers

Expanded access to Labcorp’s comprehensive testing menu

Implementation of advanced digital tools for improved patient experience

Access to Labcorp’s broad network of patient service centers









