Ballad Health sells lab assets to Labcorp

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health is selling select operating assets of its outreach laboratory services to Labcorp. 

Ballad Health has also reached a strategic collaboration with Labcorp, according to a Sept. 9 joint news release from the health system and company. Benefits of the agreement include: 

  • Enhanced access to affordable high-quality laboratory services for patients and employers
  • Expanded access to Labcorp’s comprehensive testing menu
  • Implementation of advanced digital tools for improved patient experience
  • Access to Labcorp’s broad network of patient service centers

Ballad Health will continue to operate its inpatient and emergency department laboratory, as well as lab services for hospital-based practices, such as oncology.

Alan Levine, Ballad Health's chairman and CEO, said Labcorp's scale and investment in technology enable the company to "provide world-class service to patients more efficiently."

"Combining their resources with those of Ballad Health will benefit patients and purchasers of healthcare in our region through improved and more cost-effective operations," Mr. Levine said in the release.

