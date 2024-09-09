Ballad Health sells lab assets to Labcorp

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health is selling select operating assets of its outreach laboratory services to Labcorp.
Ballad Health has also reached a strategic collaboration with Labcorp, according to a Sept. 9 joint news release from the health system and company. Benefits of the agreement include:
- Enhanced access to affordable high-quality laboratory services for patients and employers
- Expanded access to Labcorp’s comprehensive testing menu
- Implementation of advanced digital tools for improved patient experience
- Access to Labcorp’s broad network of patient service centers
Ballad Health will continue to operate its inpatient and emergency department laboratory, as well as lab services for hospital-based practices, such as oncology.
Alan Levine, Ballad Health's chairman and CEO, said Labcorp's scale and investment in technology enable the company to "provide world-class service to patients more efficiently."
"Combining their resources with those of Ballad Health will benefit patients and purchasers of healthcare in our region through improved and more cost-effective operations," Mr. Levine said in the release.