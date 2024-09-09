Ballad Health sells lab assets to Labcorp

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health is selling select operating assets of its outreach laboratory services to Labcorp.

Ballad Health has also reached a strategic collaboration with Labcorp, according to a Sept. 9 joint news release from the health system and company. Benefits of the agreement include:

Enhanced access to affordable high-quality laboratory services for patients and employers

Expanded access to Labcorp’s comprehensive testing menu

Implementation of advanced digital tools for improved patient experience

Access to Labcorp’s broad network of patient service centers

Ballad Health will continue to operate its inpatient and emergency department laboratory, as well as lab services for hospital-based practices, such as oncology.

Alan Levine, Ballad Health's chairman and CEO, said Labcorp's scale and investment in technology enable the company to "provide world-class service to patients more efficiently."

"Combining their resources with those of Ballad Health will benefit patients and purchasers of healthcare in our region through improved and more cost-effective operations," Mr. Levine said in the release.