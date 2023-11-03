Kootenai Health on track for nonprofit conversion Jan. 1

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health is set to complete its conversion from a publicly owned health system to a nonprofit one by Jan. 1.

The four-hospital system, with 392 beds, is also on schedule to replace its retiring CEO, Jon Ness, the health system confirmed to Becker's.

"Kootenai Health’s transition to a 501(c)(3) is on track to be completed as scheduled on January 1, 2024," according to a statement provided to Becker's. "The transition will be done in two parts. The first step was completed at the May 2023 board meeting when the new 501(c)(3) was established. All hospital operations will officially be transferred at year's end."

Switching to nonprofit status makes the position of CEO at Kootenai Health more attractive to candidates, Kootenai said in its press release July 6 announcing the departure of Mr. Ness.

"The board search committee has narrowed down the search field from over 120 qualified candidates," Kootenai Health told Becker's Nov. 3. "Interviews are set to begin at the end of this month. Jon remains an engaged leader and has committed to stay until the new CEO starts, which will likely be sometime in early spring."

Kootenai Health reported operating income of $4.9 million for the nine months ending Sept. 30 on operating revenue of $681.4 million. While overall expenses rose, contract labor costs fell 48% to total $27.4 million.