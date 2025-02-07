Kaiser Permanente reports $569M operating income in 2024

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente posted an operating income of $569 million (0.5% operating marin) in 2024, up from an operating income of $329 million (0.3% margin) in 2023, according to its Feb. 7 financial report.

Kaiser's 2024 results include Risant Health, the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit it formed to "to expand and accelerate the adoption of value-based care in diverse, multi-payer, multi-provider, community-based health system environments." Risant closed the acquisition of its first health system, Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, on March 31. It closed the acquisition of its second, Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health, on Dec. 1.

Kaiser reported operating revenues of $115.8 billion for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, up from $100.8 billion in 2023. The system posted operating expenses of $115.2 billion, up from $100.5 billion in 2023.

The system posted a net income of $12.9 billion in 2024. Standard accounting rules required Kaiser and Risant to report the net value of unrestricted assets of the organizations that became part of Risant as one-time net income on its financial statements. A total of $6.8 billion of the $12.9 billion in the system's net income was related to those acquisitions. The system posted a net income of $4.1 billion in 2023.

Kaiser reported capital spending of $3.7 billion in 2024, down from $3.8 billion in 2023. Its capital spending priorities in 2024 included preparations to meet California's seismic safety standards by 2030 and supporting investments in leading-edge technologies and environmentally sustainable facilities. As of Dec. 31, Kaiser and Risant had 55 hospitals, 841 medical offices and 40 retail and employee clinics.

"Our financial performance in 2024 showed a modest improvement in operating income and, like others, we saw gains in nonoperating income driven by investment returns in the financial markets," Kaiser Permanente executive vice president and CFO Kathy Lancaster said in the report. "This financial performance, along with carefully managing our resources and becoming more effective in our operations, allowed us to maintain investments in our capital and technology programs to drive affordability and enhance the consumer experience."











