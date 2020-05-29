Kaiser extends COVID-19 cost waiver through end of year

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is extending its waiver for most member out-of-pocket costs for services related to the treatment of COVID-19 through Dec. 31.

The waiver was implemented April 1 and was originally slated to expire May 31.

"Kaiser Permanente understands the financial impact that COVID-19 has had on our members and the communities we serve and is committed to ensuring they have access to the care they need during this time of crisis," said Greg Adams, chair and CEO of Kaiser Permanente. "This move aims to alleviate any stress about paying for care, as well as any hesitancy to seek needed care."

The waiver applies to all fully insured benefit plans in all markets. It does not automatically apply to self-funded customers who directly administer health benefits to their employees.

Kaiser's nonprofit health plans have 12.4 million members across eight states and the District of Columbia.

