Kaiser donates $8M to organizations fighting systemic racism

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has awarded $8.15 million in grants to nonprofit and community organizations working to address systemic racism in the U.S.

The grants are part of a $25 million commitment Kaiser announced in June 2020 to improve health equity for its members and communities.



The $8.15 million in grants were awarded to 40 organizations in eight U.S. states and Washington, D.C.

"As we reflect on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., I hope Kaiser Permanente is one of many voices plainly saying that there is much, much work still to be done to realize Dr. King’s ideal of an equitable society that guarantees every individual the opportunity to thrive," said Greg Adams, Kaiser Permanente chair and CEO. "I am encouraged as I see what progress is possible through organization, activism, and advocacy, and I want our support to enable future generations to follow that path to create change."

