Johns Hopkins Medicine gets $16M gift

The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine received a $16 million gift to support precision medicine and vision research, the Baltimore-based organization said April 7.

The gift was from Philip Van Horn Gerdine, a longtime business consultant. Mr. Gerdine made the gift in the name of his late wife, Marjorie who was a clinical psychologist.

The gift will be divided three ways. Ten million will be used to establish the Philip and Marjorie Gerdine Precision Medicine Scholars fund; $3 million will be used to establish a professorship to support the Wilmer Eye Institute's cornea division; and $3 million will endow the professorship for age-related macular degeneration research.

"This wonderful gift from Philip Gerdine and his late wife, Marjorie, will allow our researchers to go even further in their work developing cutting-edge treatments for a range of diseases, from cancer to age-related macular degeneration," said Paul Rothman, MD, CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine. "I know that their impressive generosity will make a significant difference in our efforts to help our patients."

