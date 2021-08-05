IU Health's net income grows to $553.6M in Q2

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health saw its net income, revenue and operating income grow in the second quarter of 2021, according to its financial report released Aug. 5.

The 18-hospital system saw its revenue reach $2 billion in the three-month period ending June 30, an increase of 18 percent from the same period in 2020.

Its expenses also rose year over year, from $1.5 billion in the second quarter of 2020 to $1.7 billion in the second quarter of 2021.

Despite the expense increase, IU Health saw its operating income grow 77 percent year over year. In the second quarter of this year, IU Health's operating income was $221.7 million, compared to $125.2 million recorded in the second quarter of 2020.

After factoring in investment gains of $388.5 million and debt extinguishment, IU Health ended the second quarter of 2021 with a net income of $553.6 million, up from $421.7 million recorded in the second quarter of 2020.

IU Health said that so far in 2021 it has seen more pressures on its workforce as demand for care rises. In response to these increased pressures, IU Health will invest in its staff to ensure it can care for patients. As part of its response, IU Health will increase its minimum base pay for staff to $16 per hour, and that will grow to $18 per hour with two years of service.

"IU Health has responded to the current environment by re-investing in resources and our highly skilled workforce to serve our patients’ healthcare needs," said Jenni Alvey, senior vice president and CFO of IU Health.