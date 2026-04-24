IU Health improves Q1 operating margin to -0.6% 

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health posted a $14.6 million operating loss (-0.6% margin) in the first quarter of 2026, an improvement from a $18.4 million operating loss (-0.8% margin) in the first quarter of 2025, according to its most recent financial report.

Five notes:

1. Total operating revenue for IU Health was $2.35 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 4.3% from the same period last year. Total operating expenses were $2.37 billion, up 4.1% year over year.

2. IU Health saw a total net loss of $61.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, due in part to nonoperating losses tied to late-March investment market declines.

3. IU Health’s first quarter reflected “early-year margin pressure and operational challenges,” while also continuing investment in access, affordability and long-term capabilities, according to a system news release shared with Becker’s.

4. “We have a long-range financial plan that anticipated reduced margins while we make significant investments to set us up for future success,” Jenni Alvey, senior vice president and CFO of IU Health, said in the release. “We are advancing major initiatives such as implementing a new electronic health record to better serve our patients and team members, while continuing our care affordability efforts to deliver real savings to Hoosiers. We are addressing today’s challenges and building for tomorrow at the same time.”

5. IU Health has delivered more than $1.4 billion in savings to Indiana residents through a multi-year care affordability plan, with hundreds of thousands of patients benefiting from price reductions in ambulance services, lab work, radiology and specialty pharmacy, according to the release.

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