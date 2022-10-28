Intermountain Healthcare gives $250K to Denver clinic catering to Latino community

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare has handed over a $250,000 grant to a clinic in Denver that has historically served that city's Latino community.

The grant will allow expansion at the city's Tepeyac Community Health Center, vastly increasing the number of patients the clinic can see, many of whom are either uninsured or underinsured, according to an Oct. 25 news release from Intermountain. The expansion will both quadruple the original facility’s size to 24,500 square feet and result in an annual patient capacity of 37,000 compared with the current 20,000 number, Intermountain said.

The expanded facility, which will offer dental and behavioral health treatment as well as primary care medical services, will be co-located with 150 units of affordable housing and include more than 5,000 square feet for fresh food providers.

The expanded facility at Tepeyac, which has historically been supported by Denver's Intermountain Saint Joseph's Hospital, is expected to open in early 2023. Most of the clinical staff are bicultural and bilingual, and all direct-service clinic providers are proficient or fluent in both Spanish and English, the hospital group said.

Denver's Latino community represented about 29 percent of the city's population in the 2021 census.