Indiana hospital fined for alleged price transparency violations

CMS has fined Crown Point, Ind.-based Pinnacle Hospital $51,615 for alleged price transparency violations.

The hospital, which has fewer than 30 beds, was fined for 155 days of noncompliance with federal price transparency rules, according to CMS’ letter sent to the hospital. The fine was imposed Feb. 4.

Pinnacle Hospital is the first hospital to be fined for alleged price transparency violations in 2026 and the 28th hospital to be fined overall.

CMS ramped up enforcement of hospital price transparency rules in 2025, issuing fines to 10 hospitals after imposing three in 2024. Fine amounts ranged from $32,301 to $309,738 in 2025.

President Donald Trump released a sparsely detailed healthcare policy framework Jan. 15, which included proposed updates to the price transparency rules. The plan calls for any healthcare provider or insurer that accepts Medicare or Medicaid to prominently post its pricing and fees in its place of business.

Federal price transparency laws have been in effect for hospitals since Jan. 1, 2021.