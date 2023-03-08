Illinois hospital to close labor, delivery floor

HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, Ill., will temporarily close its labor and delivery floor on March 9, according to WAND News.

In January, the hospital announced that it was seeking approval to discontinue several departments due to the effects of the pandemic, declining patient volumes and increasing labor costs.

St. Mary's Hospital said the unit has seen a decline in staff and patients because of the impending closure and believe this interim action will be the most appropriate for the care of patients, according to the report.

Obstetrics and newborn nursery services are projected to close permanently this spring subject to approval of the Illinois Health Facilities Board.

"This decision was not come to lightly and had to be made to ensure the longevity of Catholic healthcare in the Decatur community," the hospital said in a statement. "HSHS St. Mary's looks forward to carefully transitioning to this new era of healthcare to maintain a presence in Decatur that is sustainable and financially stable."