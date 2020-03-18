Idaho anesthesia provider lays off 53 workers: 'Our revenue is about to trickle to nothing'

Citing an expected revenue loss from the COVID-19 pandemic, Boise Anesthesia Physician Associates laid off 53 nurse anesthetists March 18, according to The Idaho Statesman.

The Idaho anesthesia provider said it made the decision after determining it would not make enough money to support its staff.

The Boise Anesthesia practice works under contract for Saint Alphonsus Health System in Boise, which means its physicians and nurse anesthetists aren't directly employed by the hospital. To generate revenue, the practice relies on the hospital conducting surgeries and other elective procedures.

But Saint Alphonsus has cut back on elective procedures and likely will cancel all of them soon, following similar moves by other U.S. health systems as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We know that our revenue is about to trickle to nothing," Nate Poulson, MD, chief executive of Boise Anesthesia Physician Associates, told the publication.

Dr. Poulson said he is working to help the affected nurses find jobs, adding that hospitals in the area will need nursing staff at all levels to combat the coronavirus.

"The people that work for our company are tremendously talented people," he told the publication. "This story will not just apply to us. This is going to apply to a lot of different providers."

