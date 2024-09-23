How WVU Medicine is cultivating strong revenue cycle leaders

Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine recently launched a new revenue cycle leadership development program to help address a need for adequate succession planning.

Beth Carlson, the system's vice president of revenue cycle, told Becker's that a survey conducted earlier in the year found that a majority of its leaders do not have a successor identified who is prepared — or being prepared — to step into a higher-level role.

The program is designed for revenue cycle leaders and aspiring leaders, who can enroll in one of three tracks that focus on education, experience and exposure, she said.

Ms. Carlson said that the program better positions the revenue cycle department for long-term success, "while reaping short-term benefits, such as enhanced engagement and collaboration, upskilling, and enabling us to tap into the full potential of our human resources."

"I am energized by the level of interest we’ve had in the program and the positive feedback received from our first cohort of participants," she said. "We are cultivating strong leaders and building a pipeline of talent that can drive future growth, innovation and resilience."





