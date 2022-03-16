'How do regular people with low income pay for that?': $36K hospital bill goes viral on TikTok

A video discussing the cost of delivering a baby in California has gone viral on TikTok.

TikTok user Linguamarina posted a video March 13 detailing her experience of giving birth in a California hospital. She said her delivery took 20 minutes and aside from a tear that needed stitches, the birth was smooth and without complications.

A few weeks later, the mother received a hospital bill totalling more than $36,000 for the birth and a single-night hospital stay. After insurance, the mother was on the hook for $2,200.



The video went viral, with more than 16.6 million views and 2.2 million likes as of March 16.

Users in the comment section, many who said they were from other countries, expressed shock at the high hospital bill.

"How do regular people with low income pay for that?" asked one user. "Serious question."

"Even the $2,000 is insane to me," another user wrote. "How do people honestly have two to four children willingly?"

"I will never understand this," another user wrote.

View the video on TikTok here.