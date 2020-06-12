How COVID-19 affected utilization, revenue across 7 specialties

Declines in utilization and revenue were widespread across different medical specialties, but how much each declined varied considerably, according to recent research from Fair Health, a healthcare cost data organization.

For its research, Fair Health analyzed private claims data to measure changes in utilization and revenue in April 2020 compared to 2019. Seven specialties were studied: cardiology, dermatology, oral surgery, gastroenterology, orthopedics, pediatric primary care and adult primary care.

The specialties are ranked below from largest to smallest utilization declines in April 2020 when compared to 2019. Revenue is based on total estimated allowed amounts.

1. Oral surgery: Utilization down 81 percent, revenue down 92 percent

2. Gastroenterology: Utilization down 77 percent, revenue down 80 percent

3. Adult primary care: Utilization down 68 percent, revenue down 54 percent

4. Orthopedics: Utilization down 65 percent, revenue down 59 percent

5. Cardiology: Utilization down 62 percent, revenue down 57 percent

6. Dermatology: Utilization down 62 percent, revenue down 50 percent

7. Pediatric primary care: Utilization down 58 percent, revenue down 35 percent

