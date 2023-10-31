How CHS, Tenet, HCA and UHS fared in Q3

All four of the nation's most prominent for-profit health systems have now reported third-quarter financial results. Here is a summary of some key numbers for Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare and King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services:

CHS reported a net loss of $91 million for the third quarter on revenue of $3.09 billion compared with a net loss of $42 million on revenue of $3.02 billion in the same period in 2022.

HCA reported net income of $1.08 billion on revenue of $16.2 billion compared with net income of $1.13 billion on revenue of $14.97 million in the same period in 2022.

Tenet Healthcare reported net income of $101 million on revenue of $5.1 billion to compare with net income of $131 million on revenue of $4.8 billion in the same period in 2022.

UHS reported net income of $167 million on revenues of $3.6 billion for the period, comparing with net income of $182.8 million on revenues of $3.3 billion.

Expenses