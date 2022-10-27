Houston Methodist hospital receives $10M donation

Houston Methodist has received $10 million from an anonymous donor for a medical expansion at its Shenandoah, Texas-based The Woodlands Hospital, Innovation Map reported Oct. 26.

The donation is the largest gift the hospital and any regional hospital within the Houston Methodist system has received.

The funds will go toward an academic medical program that will allow fellowships in cardiovascular disease, orthopedic surgery, pulmonary critical care, sports medicine and other specialties.

The health system's academic program has more than 350 residents and fellows. The program at The Woodlands is slated to launch in 2024.