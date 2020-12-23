Hospitals will have 3 more months to audit COVID-19 grants

Some providers will have three more months to audit their COVID-19 grants, according to guidance released by the White House's Office of Management and Budget.

The guidance, released Dec. 22, outlines how providers should audit the money received from several bills, including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and Paycheck Protection Program.

Under the guidelines, providers that received more than $750,000 in grants from the programs will need to conduct a single audit. Most providers received more than this when accounting for all of the programs.

Typically, single audits are due nine months after an organization's fiscal year ends, but organizations will have three more months to file these single audits if their deadlines were between October 2020 and June 2021.

Providers don't need to provide a reason for the delayed filing, the budget office said.

