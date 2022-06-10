Hospitals lose challenge on Medicare payments

A federal court rejected 200 acute care hospitals' challenge to Medicare's compensation formula for treating low income patients, Bloomberg reported June 10.

The hospitals argued that the formula didn't fully account for care provided to patients eligible for Supplemental Security Income benefits, according to the report. The hospitals were seeking to have their claims for fiscal years 2006 to 2009 recalculated.

The court ruled that HHS' formula was consistent with the statute and reasonable, according to the report.