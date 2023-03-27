Hospitals get boost in proposed New Hampshire budget

The proposed New Hampshire budget from Gov. Chris Sununu includes $34 million for a 3.1 percent increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates, while a House amendment would spend $70.2 million on additional rate increases over two years, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported March 27.

In addition to the possible rate increases, hospitals could see a win in the budget through an amendment that would drop Mr. Sununu's proposal requiring hospitals to give the states two to nine beds for involuntary behavioral health admissions.

Mr. Sununu has been critical of the state's hospitals' roles in the mental health crisis.

In February, a federal judge ruled that the state's boarding of behavioral health patients in emergency departments was unconstitutional.