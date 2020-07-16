Hospital list prices for COVID-19 tests range from $20 to $850

Hospital list prices for COVID-19 diagnostic tests vary considerably, even across hospitals within the same system, according to an analysis from the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker.

For the analysis, KFF researchers searched for COVID-19 test prices on the websites of the two largest hospitals in each state. While the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act requires hospitals to post prices for COVID-19 tests, the researchers couldn't find test prices on nearly one in four of the 102 websites analyzed.

On websites that did list the prices, dollar amounts ranged from $20 to $850 per COVID-19 diagnostic test. The price doesn't include provider and facility fees.

Here's how price ranges were distributed. Price ranges are listed from highest to lowest, followed by the percentage of hospitals studied that listed prices within this range:

$0 to $49: 7 percent

$50 to $99: 22 percent

$100 to $149: 37 percent

$150 to $199: 15 percent

$200 to $249: 6 percent

$250 to $299: 4 percent

$300+: 9 percent

