HHS unveils reporting requirements for COVID-19 relief funds: 6 things to know

HHS released more details Sept. 19 about the reporting requirements for healthcare organizations that received more than $10,000 in COVID-19 relief payments.

Six things to know:

1. The department details the data healthcare organizations must report. It follows a July 2020 document that described the timeline and deadlines to comply with the requirements.

2. Providers must report how they used the provider relief fund payments by disclosing expenses incurred as well as lost revenue.

3. They must submit information about the healthcare-related expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic that another source has not reimbursed or is obligated to reimburse. This includes expenses incurred treating confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus, preparing for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases and maintaining healthcare delivery capacity.

4. Providers should report expenses in two categories: general and administrative expenses and other healthcare-related expenses. General and administrative expenses include items such as personnel or mortgage, and other healthcare-related expenses include costs for supplies, equipment, IT expansions and facility redesigns.

5. Providers must provide information on how they applied provider relief funds to lost revenue, represented as a negative change in year-over-year net patient care operating income. Recipients may apply these funds toward lost revenue up to the amount of their 2019 operating income from providing healthcare services.

6. If providers don't use their funds by the end of this year, they will have six months to use remaining amounts toward COVID-19-related expenses or to apply them toward lost revenue up to the amount gained from healthcare services in 2019.

Access the full document here.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Cook County Health seeks $23M funding boost to help reverse some cuts

TeamHealth downgraded to 'CCC+' due to UnitedHealth contract dispute, low ED volumes

Outlook remains negative for US for-profit hospitals, Moody's says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.