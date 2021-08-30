HHS taps 4 firms to audit provider relief fund grants

HHS has hired four outside firms to audit the billions of dollars it sent to hospitals and other healthcare providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to STAT.

The first audits will begin after Sept. 30 and will focus on the providers who received at least $750,000 from the $178 billion provider relief fund program.

Creative Solutions Counseling signed a $730 million contract for audit and financial review, Grant Thorton signed a $3 million contract for audits, assessments and analytical review of the provider relief fund, and PricewaterhouseCoopers signed a $1.2 million contract for financial review services. KPMG also signed a $3 million contract to ensure program integrity, according to the report.

HHS' Office of the Inspector General also plans to perform its own audit of the program to determine if the payments were calculated correctly and went to eligible providers.

