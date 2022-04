HHS sends $1.75B in aid to providers

HHS dispersed another $1.75 billion in relief payments to 3,680 healthcare providers on April 13.

The payments, sent by the HHS Health Resources and Services Administration, were distributed to providers who had revenue losses and higher expenses tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. The payments were based on changes in operating revenue and expenses from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

With the most recent round of funding, HHS has distributed nearly $21 billion to providers.

Below is a breakdown of how much funding providers in each state and territory received from the $1.75 billion and the total number of providers receiving payments, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Alabama

Payments to providers: $15.91 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 32

Alaska

Payments to providers: $2.95 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 22

Arizona

Payments to providers: $46.52 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 67

Arkansas

Payments to providers: $1.02 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 17

California

Payments to providers: $298.38 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 631

Colorado

Payments to providers: $28.95 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 50

Connecticut

Payments to providers: $5.54 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 33

Delaware

Payments to providers: $252,262

Number of providers receiving payments: 6

Florida

Payments to providers: $49.31 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 234

Georgia

Payments to providers: $32.05 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 87

Guam

Payments to providers: $41.21 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 2

Hawaii

Payments to providers: $41.64 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 14

Idaho

Payments to providers: $1.77 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 3

Illinois

Payments to providers: $50.56 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 156

Indiana

Payments to providers: $15.49 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 21

Iowa

Payments to providers: $35.84 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 19

Kansas

Payments to providers: $3.61 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 23

Kentucky

Payments to providers: $37.22 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 49

Louisiana

Payments to providers: $83.45 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 56

Maine

Payments to providers: $7.75 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 13

Maryland

Payments to providers: $9.96 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 91

Massachusetts

Payments to providers: $67.72 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 65

Michigan

Payments to providers: $31.95 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 113

Minnesota

Payments to providers: $19.13 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 62

Mississippi

Payments to providers: $2.07 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 33

Missouri

Payments to providers: $34.86 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 40

Montana

Payments to providers: $16.06 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 19

Nebraska

Payments to providers: $2.14 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 19

Nevada

Payments to providers: $23.51 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 37

New Hampshire

Payments to providers: $12.42 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 12

New Jersey

Payments to providers: $59.73 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 133

New Mexico

Payments to providers: $654,331

Number of providers receiving payments: 9

New York

Payments to providers: $127.9 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 313

North Carolina

Payments to providers: $20.99 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 74

North Dakota

Payments to providers: $347,234

Number of providers receiving payments: 9

Northern Mariana Islands

Payments to providers: $68,531

Number of providers receiving payments: 1

Ohio

Payments to providers: $47.67 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 128

Oklahoma

Payments to providers: $5.94 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 45

Oregon

Payments to providers: $12.27 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 37

Pennsylvania

Payments to providers: $31.92 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 116

Puerto Rico

Payments to providers: $2.64 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 40

Rhode Island

Payments to providers: $514,340

Number of providers receiving payments: 8

South Carolina

Payments to providers: $77.33 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 38

South Dakota

Payments to providers: $191,160

Number of providers receiving payments: 7

Tennessee

Payments to providers: $46.56 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 95

Texas

Payments to providers: $154.1 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 333

Utah

Payments to providers: $1.22 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 18

Vermont

Payments to providers: $20.31 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 6

Virgin Islands

Payments to providers: $1.5 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 2

Virginia

Payments to providers: $48 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 80

Washington

Payments to providers: $27.86 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 79

Washington, D.C.

Payments to providers: $873,832

Number of providers receiving payments: 13

West Virginia

Payments to providers: $8.28 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 12

Wisconsin

Payments to providers: $37.52 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 50

Wyoming

Payments to providers: $613,043

Number of providers receiving payments: 8