HHS disperses $560M in provider relief payments

HHS will distribute more than $560 million in phase-4 Provider Relief Fund payments to more than 4,100 providers.

This is the third batch in phase 4, bringing the total amount of distributed payments in this phase to about $11.5 billion to more than 78,000 providers, according to a Feb. 24 HHS news release. More than $2 billion was given to more than 7,600 providers in January, and nearly $9 billion was given to more than 69,000 providers in December 2021.

The payments are in addition to the American Rescue Plan Rural payments of almost $7.5 billion, which have been given to more than 44,000 providers since November 2021.

About 86 percent of all phase-4 applications have been processed, and the remaining applications will continue to be processed in early 2022, according to the release.

"Provider Relief Funds have been a lifeline for health care providers across the country," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said. "From providing lifesaving care to tackling workforce challenges, these funds will help many healthcare facilities weather the pandemic's continued impact. The Biden-Harris administration will continue to ensure our providers have the necessary support and tools to keep our families safer and healthier."