HHS delays Provider Relief Fund reporting timeline, amends reporting requirements

HHS has delayed the reporting timeline for payments received through the Provider Relief Fund.

The department previously planned for reporting to begin Jan. 15, with the first deadline being Feb. 15. However, HHS said providers may only register for access to the portal and the Feb. 15 deadline does not apply.

HHS has yet to set a specific date as a deadline.



HHS also said it has revised the reporting requirements in accordance with the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.

"HHS thanks our heroic healthcare providers for their tireless efforts [combating] this pandemic and will continue to provide timely and transparent communication as it relates to the PRF program," the agency said.

To access additional information about the new reporting requirements and portal registration, click here.

More articles on healthcare finance:

CMS has started price transparency compliance audits: 6 things to know

MedPAC to recommend 2% payment boost for hospitals next year

AHA suspends political giving to candidates protesting US election results

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.