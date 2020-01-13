HealthPartners subsidiary releases ACO results

Park Nicollet Health Services, a subsidiary of Minneapolis-based HealthPartners, said its Next Generation ACO expanded care coordination and met or exceeded 23 quality benchmarks in 2018.

Park Nicollet, also in Minneapolis, is the only Next Gen ACO in Minnesota, and one of 39 participating in the program nationally. Next Gen ACOs agree to share in savings and losses with the federal government. The provider said its overall costs exceeded the target by nearly $650,000 in 2018.

Kristi Lyon, president of the Park Nicollet Next Generation ACO, said in a prepared statement: "Park Nicollet has participated in this type of model for the last seven years and overall during this time has seen a significant cost reduction for our Medicare patients. This model has helped our organization to find new ways to help improve care for all of our patients."

For the 2020 program year, more ACOs are taking on risk. At the start of 2019, 93 ACOs were taking on risk. At the start of 2020, that number is up to 192.



