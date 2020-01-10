CMS releases ACO data for 2020: 4 things to know

Participation in federal ACO programs that include risk is growing, according to new data released by CMS Jan. 10.

Four things to know from the ACO participation data for the Jan. 1, 2020, start date:

1. More Medicare beneficiaries are being served by healthcare providers in Medicare ACOs. For the 2020 plan year, 11.2 million beneficiaries will be served, up 7.7 percent from 10.4 million at the beginning of 2019.

2. Almost 30 percent of fee-for-service Medicare beneficiaries are now treated by healthcare providers in a Shared Savings Program ACO.

3. For the 2020 program year, CMS approved 53 new applications for ACOs and 100 renewals.

4. More ACOs are taking on risk. At the start of 2019, 93 ACOs were taking on risk. At the start of 2020, that number is up by 99.

