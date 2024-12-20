HCA to demolish shuttered North Carolina hospital campus

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has shared plans to demolish its empty Mission Hospital—St. Joseph campus in Asheville, N.C.

The demolition decision was influenced by current building codes and facility deterioration that was exacerbated by Hurricane Helene, a spokesperson for HCA said in a Dec. 20 statement shared with Becker's.

Asheville-based Mission Health, part of HCA, closed its Asheville Specialty Hospital, a long-term acute care hospital located on the St. Joseph's campus, in late November. The hospital suspended services during the storm.

"We have made the difficult decision to not reopen Asheville Specialty Hospital," Nancy Lindell, a spokesperson for Mission Health, said in a Nov. 26 statement shared with Becker's. "We have had to focus on prioritizing our resources during and after Hurricane Helene to care for the most urgent medical needs of our community."

Many of the behavioral health services offered at the campus were also transferred to Asheville-based Sweeten Creek Mental Health and Wellness Center, a 120-bed behavioral health hospital, when HCA opened it in 2023.

HCA plans to develop a demolition timeline for the campus and decide the future use of the site.