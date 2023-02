Bill Rutherford, the CFO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, sold 30,000 shares of company stock at $258.19 per share to net himself $7,745,700, according to a Feb. 3 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Mr. Rutherford still owns 81,632 shares of HCA stock, worth more than $21 million at the selling price of the Feb. 3 transaction, the Nashville Business Journal reported Feb. 6.

The trade comes after the hospital operator posted net income of $5.6 billion in 2022.