Hazel Hawkins reports positive income, but expenses continue to drag on performance

Troubled Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital reported positive net income in December, but expenses remain high and a significant drag on performance.

The hospital, which reportedly received a $3 million loan to extend the deadline on when it is likely to run out of funds to mid-March, reported net operating income of $1.1 million in December in a Feb. 6 filing.

Expenses for the month did come in at slightly below budget to total $13.8 million, but overall expenses for the fiscal year so far were approximately 10.5 percent higher than in 2021, totaling $79.8 million. The net operating loss for the six months ending Dec. 31 was $1.8 million.

The hospital's board of directors on Nov. 4 passed a resolution declaring a fiscal emergency, which granted administrators the authority to file Chapter 9 bankruptcy if and when necessary.