Hartford HealthCare taps Sift to tackle upstream reimbursement pressure

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has struck a partnership with Sift Healthcare aimed at improving reimbursement and revenue cycle performance.

Through the collaboration, Sift will deploy its AI-powered reimbursement intelligence platform across the health system’s revenue cycle operations, according to a Feb. 11 news release from the company.

“Reimbursement pressure is increasingly shaped upstream, long before a claim is submitted,” Cynthia Pugliese, senior vice president of revenue cycle services at Hartford HealthCare, said in the release.

Sift will collaborate with the system to identify opportunities across utilization management, clinical documentation improvement, coding and patient financial services. Using insights drawn from both structured and unstructured data, the company will help design workflow-integrated interventions aimed at preventing denials, reducing downstream rework and improving payment accuracy.

“This partnership enables us to apply advanced AI in a disciplined, workflow-driven way, helping our clinical and operational teams identify practical opportunities to improve how care is documented, authorized and reimbursed,” Hartford HealthCare’s Chief Innovation Officer, Barry Stein, MD, said in the release.