Hartford HealthCare secures $50M credit

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has taken out a $50 million line of credit for unspecified purposes, according to an Aug. 16 filing.

The agreement was effective Aug. 10, Hartford said in the filing.

The seven-hospital system appointed its first female and African American chair, Joanne Berger-Sweeney, PhD, in June.

Hartford HealthCare reported an operating gain of $2.6 million on revenue of $2.9 billion for the six months ending March 31. Overall net income totaled $67.2 million.

