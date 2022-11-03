Half of hospitals spend 1.4% or less of operating expenses on charity care

Rylee Wilson -

The median proportion of operating expenses hospitals dedicate to charity care is 1.4 percent, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis. 

The report, published Nov. 3, analyzed cost report data from 4,279 hospitals.The proportion of operating expenses spent on charity care varied widely. Of the hospitals analyzed, 8 percent spent less than 0.1 of their operating expenses on charity care. On the other end of the spectrum, 9 percent of hospitals spent more than 7 percent of their operating expenses on charity care. 

The variation in these rates is due to a number of factors, the report's authors wrote, including hospitals' mission and business practices, the demand for charity care among patient populations and local regulations. 

Read the full report here. 

