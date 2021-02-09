Glenview cuts stake in Tenet

Investment firm Glenview Capital Management has a 15.38 percent stake in Tenet Healthcare after recently selling shares of the Dallas-based company, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Glenview sold 2.03 million shares of Tenet, a 65-hospital system, on Feb. 2. The shares traded at an average sales price of $49.57 on the day of the transaction, according to GuruFocus.

Tenet shares closed Feb. 8 at $52.31 per share, up from $50.65 a day earlier, according to Yahoo Finance.

