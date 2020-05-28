Geisinger's operating loss hits $94M through Q3

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed Dannville, Pa.-based Geisinger to a $94.1 million operating loss during the nine-month period ended March 31, according to recently released financial documents.

The health system said that the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 started off strong, but in March it incurred a one-month operating loss of $68 million. The system suspended elective procedures to prepare for the pandemic in the second half of March.

Through the third quarter of fiscal 2020, Geisinger saw its revenue reach $5.3 billion, down about $6.8 million from the same period in fiscal 2019.

Geisinger also saw its expenses creep up through the third quarter, to $5.4 billion, up from the $5.2 billion recorded in the same period in fiscal 2019.

The health system saw a $465.5 million investment loss in the nine-month period. This compares to a $44.4 million investment gain in the same period in fiscal 2019.

Overall, Geisinger ended the nine-month period with a net loss of $549.2 million. This compares to a net income of $193.1 million in the same period one year prior.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Mass General Brigham posts $1.6B loss in Q2

New York hospital lays off 70 after denial of federal funding

Hospitals blast CMS decision to double down on price transparency

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.