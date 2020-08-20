Geisinger partners with VisitPay

Geisinger, a 13-hospital system based in Danville, Pa., will roll out new digital financial products through a partnership with VisitPay.

The health system is partnering with VisitPay to streamline patient billing and provide patients with consolidated billing statements. VisitPay also will provide the health system's revenue cycle teams with a customer service portal to enable them to manage patient financial obligations and requests.

"At Geisinger our sole focus is to make health easier for the communities we serve — it is our North Star and guides all of our strategic decisions," said Executive Vice President and CFO Kevin Roberts in a news release. "Partnering with VisitPay is the latest step in that direction and highlights our mission to make healthcare more accessible for our patients, especially given the financial challenges caused by COVID-19."

More articles on healthcare finance:

