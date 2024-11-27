Former Optum exec tapped for RCM transformation role at healthcare consulting firm

Healthcare consulting and analytics company JTS Health Partners has named Kevin Smith senior vice president of revenue cycle transformation, client services and solutions.

In the newly created senior leadership position, Mr. Smith will support the firm's rapid growth and client excellence operational model, according to a Nov. 26 JTS Health Partners news release.

Mr. Smith most recently served as senior vice president at Optum360 from December 2016 through May 2024, according to his LinkedIn page.

"With a successful record of transforming revenue cycle management operations and a deep expertise in revenue cycle consulting and analytics, Kevin will be valuable in expanding our service lines and advancing our innovative, patented nCREAS analytics platform," Thomas Stewart, president, CEO and co-founder of JTS, said in the release. "His industry knowledge and strategic vision will further position JTS to deliver sustainable RCM financial outcomes to our clients."