For-profit hospital outlook swings to negative, Moody's says
Moody's Investors Service changed for-profit hospitals' outlook from stable to negative due to how COVID-19 is expected to affect business operations.
Five things to know:
1. Moody's analysts predict that for-profit hospitals' EBITDA will decline by a low-to-mid single-digit rate during the next year to 18 months. Moody's had previously expected EBITDA growth of 3-4 percent.
2. Hospital profitability will decline as many decide to defer elective procedures to focus on COVID-19 patients.
3. For-profit hospitals will have a harder time controlling their costs as they pay more overtime, hire contract workers or seek supplies from new vendors.
4. Since many COVID-19 patients who need treatment are covered by Medicare, hospitals will see their reimbursement fall.
5. Moody's made similar projections for nonprofit hospitals.
More articles on healthcare finance:
Kansas hospital abruptly closes, blames physicians for financial troubles
Trump signs $100B coronavirus relief plan: 5 things to know
West Virginia hospital to close this week
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.