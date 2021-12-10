Fitch Ratings: Healthcare and pharma sector outlook neutral for 2022

U.S. healthcare and pharmaceutical companies have a neutral sector outlook in 2022, credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings reported Dec. 10.

Demand is expected to stay stable and profit challenges will be controllable, as healthcare has proved resilient even during the pandemic. Regulation and legislation will remain influential in credit profiles in the medium term.

Rating upgrades were higher than downgrades in 2021, a reversal from the previous five years. About 80 percent of issuers have a stable outlook, the report said.