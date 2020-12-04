Financial updates from 9 health systems

The health systems listed below recently released financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

1. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health saw revenue decline less than 1 percent year over year to $4.8 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30. The system ended the period with operating income of $112.1 million, compared to operating income of $94 million in the same period a year earlier.

2. Cleveland Clinic's revenue climbed to $2.72 billion in the third quarter of this year, which ended Sept. 30, up from $2.65 billion in the same period of 2019. The 18-hospital system ended the most recent quarter with operating income of $133.9 million, compared to operating income of $115.2 million in the third quarter of last year.

3. Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health reported revenue of $752 million in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to revenue of $667 million in the same period last year. The health system ended the quarter with operating income of $53.4 million, up from $25.7 million in the same period last year.

4. St. Louis-based Ascension posted revenue of $6.6 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, up 2.5 percent year over year. The 145-hospital system recorded operating income of $143.5 million in the most recent quarter, compared to an operating loss of $23.1 million in the same period a year earlier.

5. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health reported revenue of $7.7 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $7.2 billion in the same period a year earlier. The 139-hospital system ended the quarter with operating income of $167 million, compared to an operating loss of $227 million a year earlier.

6. Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health's revenue climbed 7 percent year over year to $2.8 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30. The health system ended the quarter with operating income of $388 million, up 96 percent from $198 million in the same period a year earlier.

7. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente recorded revenue of $22 billion in the third quarter of 2020, up 5.3 percent from the same period a year earlier. The health system ended the quarter with operating income of $456 million, down 25.9 percent year over year.

8. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network reported revenue of $932.5 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $897.4 million in the same quarter a year earlier. The health system ended the most recent quarter with an operating loss of $59.5 million, compared to an operating loss of $4.4 million in the same period last year.

9. Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, reported revenue of $3.5 billion in the third quarter of 2020, up from $3.2 billion in the same period a year earlier. The health system reported operating income of $275.8 million in the third quarter of this year, compared to operating income of $81.2 million in the same period last year.

