Downgraded Marshfield Clinic takes out $10M line of credit

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System, which recently had its credit rating downgraded, has reported taking out a $10 million line of credit.

The revolving line of credit was opened Feb. 10 with BMO Harris Bank and detailed in a filing Feb. 24.

Marshfield, which has signed a memorandum of understanding to potentially merge with Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health, saw its rating downgraded by Fitch to "BBB+" from "A-" as a result of operational challenges from labor pressure and disruption linked to the implementation of a new IT system.