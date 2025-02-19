Delaware governor nominates healthcare leaders to hospital cost review board

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer has nominated Thomas Sweeney, MD, a retired emergency medicine physician, and Gary Ferguson, a seasoned healthcare executive, to the Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board.

"Delaware's healthcare cost and accessibility struggles are not unique; however, Delaware is unique in that we have access to some of the country's best and brightest minds," the governor said in a Feb. 13 news release. "Adding the voices of Mr. Ferguson and Dr. Sweeney to the conversation will prove valuable to the people of our great state."

Dr. Sweeney retired from clinical practice in 2024 and is part-time medical director for the Institute for Physician Assistant Education at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania, according to his biography.

Mr. Ferguson spent three decades in leadership roles at Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare, where he served most recently as executive vice president and COO, according to his biography.

In June 2024, then-Delaware Gov. John Carney signed House Bill 350 into law, establishing the hospital cost review board. The board is tasked with reviewing hospital budgets and related financial information.



The state Senate has confirmed five members. Dr. Sweeney's and Mr. Ferguson's nominations will require confirmation.