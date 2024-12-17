Delaware Senate confirms members of hospital cost review board

The Delaware Senate has confirmed five nominations to the Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board.

According to Gov. John Carney, the Dec. 16 confirmees are:

Richard Geisenberger, current and retiring Delaware secretary of finance.

Heath Chasanov, CEO of Kent-Sussex Industries and former Woodbridge superintendent.

Thomas Brown, former executive at TidalHealth Nanticoke Hospital in Seaford.

David Singleton, former Delaware secretary of finance.

Devona Williams, PhD, former Delaware State University board chair.

House Bill 350, which Mr. Carney signed into law June 13, created the hospital cost review board. The board is tasked with reviewing hospital budgets and related financial information. Seven board members are appointed by the governor and require confirmation.

The five nominations were confirmed on party lines, with members of the Republican caucus abstaining, Delaware News Journal reported.

House Bill 350 faced opposition from some of the state's largest health systems, including ChristianaCare, Dover-based Bayhealth and Lewes-based Beebe Healthcare.

In July, ChristianaCare, which has headquarters in Wilmington and its principal place of business in Newark, Del., filed a lawsuit challenging the legislation on constitutional and corporate franchise grounds.

Delaware Healthcare Association CEO Brian Frazee, who will serve as a non-voting member on the board, expressed concerns to the Delaware Business Times. He cited the pending lawsuit, the board's broad powers, and the timing of Mr. Carney’s appointments just before the end of his term.

Matt Meyer will become governor in January.

Meanwhile, Mr. Frazee emphasized that his organization remains committed to preserving access and quality in Delaware’s healthcare systems while collaborating with state leaders to address healthcare costs.

Sen. Darius Brown, a Democrat from Wilmington who supports the legislation, described the board appointments as part of "a joint effort and partnership between both chambers of the legislature and the administration," according to the News Journal.