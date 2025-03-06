As health systems continue to grapple with financial pressures from rising labor and supply costs and reimbursement challenges, days cash on hand remains an important measure of financial stability.
Here are the days cash on hand at 35 health systems as of Dec. 31, according to their most recent financial reports:
- Scripps Health (San Diego): 384, up from 380 on Sept. 30.
- Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): 362 up from 358 on Dec. 31, 2023.
- Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System: 286, down from 290 on Dec. 31, 2023.
- Benefis Health System (Great Falls, Mont.): 272.5, down from 337.5 on Dec. 31, 2023.
- Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas): 264.6, up from 260.3 on June 30.
- CoxHealth (Springfield, Mo.): 250.27, down from 250.75 on Dec. 31, 2023.
- WellSpan Health (York, Pa.): 241, down from 253 on June 30.
- MyMichigan Health (Midland, Mich.): 236, down from 313 on Dec. 31, 2023.
- Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): 226, down from 238 on June 30.
- Froedtert ThedaCare Health (Milwaukee): 221.1, down from 260.7 on June 30.
- PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.): 219, up from 217 on Dec. 31, 2023.
- OSF Healthcare System (Peoria, Ill.): 204, down from 231 on Dec. 31, 2023.
- McLaren Health Care (Grand Blanc, Mich.): 202, up from 194 on Sept. 30.
- Corewell Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.): 200.2, down from 205.1 on Dec. 31, 2023.
- Rush University System for Health (Chicago): 200, up from 196.8 on Dec. 31, 2023.
- Centra Health (Lynchburg, Va.): 198.6, up from 196.8 on Dec. 31, 2023.
- Altru (Grand Forks, N.D.): 192.33, down from 196.39 on Dec. 31, 2023.
- Allina Health (Minneapolis): 182, up from 174 on Dec. 31, 2023.
- Saint Peter's University Hospital (New Brunswick, N.J.): 182.77, down from 184.76 on Dec. 31, 2023.
- Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.): 175, up from 144 on Dec. 31, 2023.
- CommonSpirit (Chicago): 150, down from 156 on June 30.
- Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 154.3, up from 146.3 on Dec. 31, 2023.
- Premier Health (Dayton, Ohio): 151, up from 150 on Dec. 31, 2023.
- WVU Medicine (Morgantown, W.Va.): 140, up from 133 on Dec. 31, 2023.
- ProMedica (Toledo, Ohio): 138.5, up from 99.6 on Dec. 31, 2023.
- University of Vermont Health Network (Burlington): 132, up from 130 on Dec. 31, 2023.
- Integris Health (Oklahoma City): 117, down from 138.6 on June 30.
- Erlanger Health System (Chattanooga, Tenn.): 117, down from 121 on Dec. 31, 2023.
- Temple University Health System (Philadelphia): 113, down from 119 on Dec. 31, 2023.
- Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.): 109, up from 92.1 on Dec. 31, 2023.
- Butler (Pa.) Health System: 99, down from 103 on Dec. 31, 2023.
- UPMC (Pittsburgh): 93, down from 109 on Dec. 31, 2023.
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.): 92.2, up from 84.3 on Dec. 31, 2023.
- Doylestown (Pa.) Health: 86.7, down from 100.2 on June 30.
- Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.): 39, up from 32 on Dec. 31, 2023.