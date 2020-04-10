Connecticut orders hospitals to limit bills to uninsured COVID-19 patients

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order that seeks to stop patients from receiving out-of-network bills for COVID-19 treatment and protect uninsured residents from large charges, according to The National Law Review.

Under the April 5 executive order, hospitals are prohibited from billing uninsured patients for treatment and management of COVID-19 in excess of what Medicare would pay. The rule will stay in place unless and until an executive order regarding federal funds to cover uninsured costs is issued. The Trump administration said it is going to direct stimulus funds to hospitals to specifically help with uninsured costs related to COVID-19.

The Connecticut order also states if an emergency service is given to a person by an out-of-network provider, the health plan should pay the provider what in-network reimbursement would be. The directive is in place for the duration of the pandemic.

