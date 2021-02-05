Connecticut hospitals get $40M boost from pandemic relief fund

Connecticut on Feb. 4 allocated $40 million from its COVID-19 relief fund to support the state's hospitals, which have experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic.

The funding was distributed to non-governmental, short-term general hospitals that met certain criteria based on costs and expenses incurred due to the pandemic.

Hospitals must report their eligible costs to the Connecicut's social services department. Once reviewed, the agency issues funds on a weekly, rolling basis.

Hospitals are required to allocate at least 15 percent of the funding to their eligible physician groups or ambulatory surgical centers enrolled in Connecticut’s Medicaid program.

